The Langlois Lions Club wishes to thank all the wonderful contributors to our recent Mary Hildebrand Plant Sale. The donations included many plants from community members as well as other donations from local businesses. A new feature included the presence of members of the newly formed South Coast chapter of the Oregon Native Plant Society.
The members answered many questions about both native plants and the organization. A master gardener and a trainee were also on board. Business support/ donations include: Valley Flora, Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, B & B Farm supply, Raincoast Arts, Old Souls Studios of Langlois, Stillwater Natives Nursery, 101 Plants & Garden Center, Nicki’s Knick Knacks of Port Orford. Copper Goose Nursery, Langlois Market, Candy’s Flowers of Bandon, Westside Growers, Ray’s of Port Orford, Sea Breeze Florist, and Shinglehouse Nursery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In