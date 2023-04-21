This letter is to inform the public that the Charleston Community Enhancement Corp. is filing for dissolution of it's non-profit status. All funds remaining will be donated to existing non-profit corporations and associations.

The officers would like to thank all of the folks who have assisted us in the past 20-plus years volunteering. You have helped to improve Charleston with benches and picnic tables in the marina, funding of Charleston activities, trash cleanup projects, food bank donations, and of course the annual Oyster Feed. Volunteer organizations, no matter how small, make the world a better place to live in.

