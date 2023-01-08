Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Oregon Service Unit 62 would like to thank those community members who generously gave to our 39th annual Tree of Joy at Pony Village Mall.
We would like to acknowledge the Pony Village Mall Management, Maintenance, Custodial and Security, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Over the Hill Gang Car Club, North Bend and Coos Bay Les Schwab and all the other groups and families who make the Tree of Joy a special part of their holiday tradition.
