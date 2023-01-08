Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Oregon Service Unit 62 would like to thank those community members who generously gave to our 39th annual Tree of Joy at Pony Village Mall.

We would like to acknowledge the Pony Village Mall Management, Maintenance, Custodial and Security, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Over the Hill Gang Car Club, North Bend and Coos Bay Les Schwab and all the other groups and families who make the Tree of Joy a special part of their holiday tradition.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments