When our power went out at 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, we thought that our already scaled-back Christmas would be really ruined. No lights, no heat, no hot water, no cooking.
So we are extremely grateful to the men and women of Pacific Power who were out well past midnight on a miserable night, spending the first few hours of their Christmas getting our electricity back on. It was probably just the first of a series of hard repairs in nasty weather for these line crews, and we can’t thank them enough for getting power restored for us and our North Bank neighbors that night.
Thank you, and a Happy New Year to you all.
Bobbie and Burr Gibbons
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In