Thank you to whoever in Oregon is responsible for taking measures necessary to help keep people safer from COVID-19 during this pandemic. I live in Missouri, and because of the pandemic, hadn’t been able to visit my niece and her family for over two years. This past spring, just when things were looking up, I decided it was finally safe enough to head to Coos Bay in August.
As the variant began creating a new wave of the virus, I seriously considered cancelling my two-week trip. However, being fully vaccinated, and knowing the airports and airlines had strict mask regulations, I thought I’d go ahead and travel to Oregon. Besides, while there I wouldn’t be part of any large crowds. Once in Oregon, I was pleasantly surprised to learn of the Oregon mask mandates for businesses and their customers that I believe play an important part in keeping people safe. Thank you, Oregon, for making my two-week stay in your beautiful state enjoyable and safe. I hope to soon be back again.
Guy Schreck
Warrenton, MO
