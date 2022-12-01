During this last election, I was able to meet and talk with many voters while walking the streets of North Bend. I truly appreciated those who said to me “Thank you for providing an alternative.”
I want to thank all of you for taking the time to express your opinions and concerns facing the city of North Bend. I will never forget the many phone calls received and returned daily. Hopefully, those thoughts and opinions were heard by your newly elected city council during the campaign.
I would also like to express my thanks to those who provided moral and financial aid, especially those who I consider to be my campaign committee. Your encouragement provided the drive needed to make this a meaningful campaign.
Finally, I need to say thank you for the tremendous support received from my wife, Rose, who was against this undertaking. When she understood why I needed to get involved, she became my most ardent supporter. Her house is being returned to normal as you read this.
