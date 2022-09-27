As a resident of North Bend and a local business owner, I want to thank Mayor Jessica Engelke for her persistent, inclusive vision for our city. Engelke has been a resounding breath of action-oriented growth and acumen and has startled me with her attack on local development and problem solving - in a pandemic no less.
Our area is rife with rhetoric and it is wonderful to encounter a mayor that does not engage negatively, that takes a bipartisan attitude to delve for the best opportunities for our town both here and at the state level. When you talk about statesmanship - about the qualities of leadership both temperate and decisive - Jessica Engelke has shown us already in her first short term that she is here to do the work.
