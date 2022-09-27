As a resident of North Bend and a local business owner, I want to thank Mayor Jessica Engelke for her persistent, inclusive vision for our city. Engelke has been a resounding breath of action-oriented growth and acumen and has startled me with her attack on local development and problem solving - in a pandemic no less.

Our area is rife with rhetoric and it is wonderful to encounter a mayor that does not engage negatively, that takes a bipartisan attitude to delve for the best opportunities for our town both here and at the state level. When you talk about statesmanship - about the qualities of leadership both temperate and decisive - Jessica Engelke has shown us already in her first short term that she is here to do the work.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments