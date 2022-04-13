People who write to the public forum often have a gripe about something. They find fault with just about anything and everything from potholes to politics. I want to do neither.
I am simply writing to express my sincere appreciation for the 70 years that Gerald (Jerry) Phillips dedicated his life to the practice of forestry here in southwestern Oregon.
We lost a real icon in our industry and the community at large when Jerry recently died at age 94. I feel fortunate to have known him for these past 50 years.
Jerry was articulate and passionate about his beloved Elliott State Forest for which he managed brilliantly for decades. He understood what the forest meant to the school children of our state and the community dependent upon the resources it provided.
It was a real pleasure sitting on his living room couch and listening to him reminisce about the olden days when he was a young forester developing management plans for the Elliott. He saw things many of us did not.
He appreciated what others were doing in support of our community.
Even our politicians recognized Jerry when they set aside a parcel of trees within the bounds of the Elliott dedicated to his visions.
I will miss him.
Bill Lansing
North Bend
