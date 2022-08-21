National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live. This year National Night Out was held on August 2nd, 2022. It was a great event with an exceptional turn out. The Coquille Police Department was excited to be able to serve around 750 community members with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks.
This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. Everything that was offered to the community of Coquille was free. We would like to thank the following major sponsors:
McKay’s Market Myrtle Point
First Community Credit Union
We would also like to give a special thanks to City of Coquille staff, Coquille Chamber, Coquille Rotary, Coquille Odd Fellows and Rebekahs for all their help.
National Night Out was a great event with fun community games and events for the kids and families of our wonderful community of Coquille. There were many community members and business that came and set up tables, this event would not be possible without the help of these people, and we are grateful to have them here supporting us and our events. The City of Coquille offered free swimming and free skating. This is an exciting event that we get to organize as we continue to build a better partnership between community and police. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.
