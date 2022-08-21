National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live. This year National Night Out was held on August 2nd, 2022.  It was a great event with an exceptional turn out. The Coquille Police Department was excited to be able to serve around 750 community members with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks.

This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community.  Everything that was offered to the community of Coquille was free.  We would like to thank the following major sponsors: 

