I want to thank those individuals that don't wear masks and refuse to be vaccinated in Coos County. The people that are unvaccinated and refuse to wear a mask are the reason that the Blackberry Festival, Bay Area Fun Festival, numerous rummage sales, countless social events that bring revenue to the different organizations, churches, etc, in Coos County have all been canceled. I hope that because of your selfishness, you are happy.
Maybe those protesting on the boardwalk could take up a collection for the little girl in Medford with lukemia who has to go to Portland now for treatment because the resources are strained at the hospital there. I hope elective surgeries here don't have to be postponed because of space availability or limited resources and certainly not emergencies.
Also for those who wish to protest mask wearing and are unvaccinated, I hope none of you get COVID, but if you do, please stay home so space will be available for the vaccinated when they need it.
P.S If The World is going to put Sherriff Zanni on the front page, then both of you should get your facts straight before it goes to print. Remember, no one is above the law.
Carol Shurden
North Bend
