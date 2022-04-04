Saturday, March 26th, the Coquille Chess Club held a fundraising carwash to help cover costs of participating at State Championships in Seaside (individuals) and Portland (elementary and middle school teams). Fortunately the weather cooperated and it was even warm! The Coquille Chess players were not only kept busy till exhaustion but donations were extremely generous. We only got two short breaks to play a little chess between cars needing to be washed. Thank you Coquille for your support!
Nancy Keller
Coquille
