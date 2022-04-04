Cars for chess

Saturday, March 26th, the Coquille Chess Club held a fundraising carwash to help cover costs of participating at State Championships in Seaside (individuals) and Portland (elementary and middle school teams).  Fortunately the weather cooperated and it was even warm!  The Coquille Chess players were not only kept busy till exhaustion but donations were extremely generous.   We only got two short breaks to play a little chess between cars needing to be washed. Thank you Coquille for your support!  

 

Nancy Keller

Coquille

1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Do you plan to vote in the May 17th primary election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments