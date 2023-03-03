I am writing this letter to say “thank you” to the communities of North Bend and Coos Bay. The reason for writing this note as a letter to the editor has one simple reason: I have too many individuals to thank, and this was the only means to reach everybody.
You see, a few weeks ago I was a stranger coming to town basically on an emergency errand: I had just about three weeks to clean my mom’s three-bedroom house and prepare it to become a rental, while at the same time, find a place for my mom to move to where she could find the kind of support she now needed. Anyone who has moved a parent or parents knows what this kind of project entails, and that it is a life-changing experience.
When I first arrived in Coos Bay, I couldn’t even think about if this job was possible or not; it was necessary and there was no choice but success. But the odds of my accomplishing this task did not seem good, but I had to carry on each day. But that’s where the good citizens of North Bend and Coos Bay came into the picture. You see, each step I had to take involved locals. Everybody I met and worked with became part of my support team, and only together, was it possible to achieve success with this important task.
And thanks to your amazing community, all the goals were met by the deadline; my mom is moved, and even now, the community is still there for her.
So, I just have to say thanks, Coos Bay and North Bend! Thanks for helping a stranger take care of his mom. Thanks for showing that there is a place where people will band together to help. Thanks for being nice, supportive, and caring. Without you, I could not have succeeded. I will forever be grateful. Take pride! You are an amazing community.
