I would like to commend Representative Boomer Wright for his stand on our Second Amendment rights as it relates to 18 to 20 years old adults. His floor speech emphasized that House Bill 2005 was age discriminatory and unconstitutional.

We should not punish those who follow the law and have the right to choose how to defend themselves and their families. It is obvious that this bill will do absolutely nothing to stop school shootings. Declaring a gun free zone and expecting that criminals will read the sign and leave is ludicrous.

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments