The Langlois Lions extends their gratitude to the community for all the contributions that enabled us to upgrade our building's heating system. Various local businesses and individuals had donated items our 2019 Holiday Craft Fair - specifically for this cause.
Based in part on our demonstration of community support, the club then received a grant for the now installed heat pumps. The Rotary Club of Port Orford headed up by Mike Hewitt and his work crew installed thermoplane windows and new trim. Ulli Lau of the Oregon Overseas Timber generously donated the Douglas fir for the inside trim while Joe Brown of Woodworking and Cabinets chipped in with his expertise for the beautifully finished wood.
So, it is always amazing how the neighborhoods of Langlois and Port Orford pull together, but then again, this is no surprise, given the community's track record.
