On behalf of the Oregon Coast Historical Railway, I would like to thank local businesses and community members who supported the annual Christmas light display at the railroad museum in Coos Bay.
Thanks especially to the owners and staff of the local pizza parlors, restaurants and supermarket deli and bakery departments that helped feed our volunteer crew during work sessions to install the lights: Abby’s Pizza, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Fred Meyer and Safeway. Also thanks to Art Signs, Bayside Coffee, Farr’s Hardware, Knife River, Perry’s Supply, Reese Electric, Platt Electric, and students in the MHS Honor Society and their parents and teachers. Also thanks to the many visitors for their appreciative and positive comments.
The railroad group is always looking for new volunteers to help. Call (541) 294-1112 for information.
Steve Jansen, president
Oregon Coast Historical Railway
Coos Bay
