We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the duty of the people to alter or to abolish it and institute a new government. Laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to shall seem most likely to affect their safety and happiness.
These words were written by a group of insurrectionists that laid the lives on the line to rid themselves of repeated tyrannies, a government that turned a deaf ear to the populace. Today we find ourselves in a similar situation, a government that ignores its citizens, public servants that continue to divide the population with labeling, name calling and threats while hiding their shortcomings by blaming someone or something else.
The current state of affairs has been building for four decades drip by drip to the point that it’s on the verge of explosion, and what do your public servants do? Raise their political rhetoric. If ever there was a time to institute term limits this, no it’s past time. Only then will these politicians realize who they serve.
David Rose
Myrtle Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In