This afternoon via e-mail, I got an uplifting update from an organization aptly titled Assange Defense. Four major international media outlets (LeMonde, El Pais, Der Spiegel and The Guardian), along with The New York Times, all released an open letter refuting the U.S. government’s case against one of the greatest journalists who ever lived.
For years I’ve been outraged and troubled by the predicament of Julian Assange. Regardless of how anyone might feel about him, the facts do not support the case against him. And the facts are: (1) Julian Assange is guilty of no crime; and (2) Despite all the skepticism Mr. Assange’s work has been subjected to, never once has he been caught passing on misinformation or lies. And here’s the real reason this poor man has been detained and tortured for so long.
The day Julian started hiding at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, prior to his arrest, was in 2012. That’s a decade he’s been denied his freedom. All for exposing ugly secrets, held by those in power throughout the world. Matters pertaining to governments, to military mischief, trade deal treachery, human rights abuses, ad nauseam, long kept hidden, were exposed for all who cared to see. This Empire’s brutality, its criminality, its psychopathy, had nowhere to hide under Julian’s watch.
All of what Julian Assange published was information we, as citizens, have a right to know. But throughout recorded history, empires have had this nasty habit of killing anyone caught blowing their covers.
Wikileaks held up a mirror for the oligarchs, so they could take a good long look at themselves. The image reflected back on politicians, CEOs, the surveillance apparatus and so on, wasn’t pretty. Their response is to make a martyr of this man, because this is what authoritarians do. They are criminalizing journalism, making this man an example for anyone who might be tempted to do real journalism like Mr. Assange. Because telling the truth is supposed to be the job of a journalist; keeping the public informed, doing the polar opposite of what we can expect from corporate media’s jaw waggers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In