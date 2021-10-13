Yeah taxpayer opinions don't really matter. The select few will decide what we can do what we can have.
People have complained about the beautiful Ferry Road Park being disrupted by the disk golfers. Clang, clang, guys walking in groups leaving women feeling unsafe. Seniors did not enjoy the noise. It's still going on and they are still throwing their disks across the walkways.
We don't go there much anymore. It's been ruined and it’s not the peaceful quiet place anymore. More people need to retire. Get someone in there that's listens to the people who enjoy the park. Well did enjoy.
Karen Wilson
North Bend
