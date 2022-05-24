There will be at least one less option for tourists to stay when looking at Charleston for their next vacation. As a vacation rental owner in Charleston, the new 9.5% tax on short term lodging revenue puts our small business in the red.
On $60,000 in revenue in 2020, we lost $2,000. We paid a local cleaner $15,000, landscaper $5,000, local laborers such as plumber and electricians cost nearly $3,000, and all utilities, supplies (bought locally), gift baskets (bought from Chucks and Cranberry Suites) ran at about $4,000 for the year. Mortgage, taxes and insurance put us in the red.
Adding another $6,000 in taxes will boost our loss to nearly $10,000 if we kept operating. However our decision has been made. If we are going to lose money regardless, and get taxed on revenue (that is not profit), we have no other choice but to shut it down and cut the $25,000+ in expenses we spend locally.
So what would have generated the county $6,000 in revenue is going to cost the county $25,000 in consumption. There are no Marriott’s or Hiltons in Charleston, only small business owners with razor thin margins that cannot afford a tax on revenue. The affordability of Charleston is one of the key attractions to the area.
Why are we putting this burden only on short term lodging owners? There are already too few lodging options in Charleston (try booking a place to stay in the summer....it’s impossible unless your booking 6+ months out). This tax puts Charleston lodging at a competitive disadvantage to our neighboring coastal counties.
Robert M
Portland
