It seems to me that police officers are unfairly targeting those who live on the street in their personal property. Enforcing parking codes does not result in a significant, if any, increase in public safety. And, as a court recently ruled – at least in regard to utilizing chalk marks on tires – it is illegal and a violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution of this Great Nation.
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Taylor v. City of Saginaw recently determined that the chalking of car tires in order to enforce parking regulations constitutes a violation of the law as an illegal search. Now, I used to do parking enforcement in Portland – chalking isn’t the only way to track how long a vehicle has been parked in one area. A LPR (license plate reader) system may also be used.
Yet by the logic of the court, wouldn’t this kind of system also fall under the classification of an illegal, unwarranted search? Searches on homes in regard to municipal codes may be conducted without a warrant if they meet reasonable regulatory or administrative standards, but the court stated that this isn’t a free-for-all for civil officers. Homeowners are given a chance for pre-compliance review, while vehicle owners often do not have that same luxury. Therefore, exceptions to the rule do not apply and vehicles cannot be searched without warrant.
There is simply no reason to force people who don’t have a home to constantly be on the move. Nor is there any reason to add insult to injury with unnecessary fines, which likely won’t be paid anyway. And finally, it is ridiculous to impound someone’s shelter. It is a waste of resources and time, in my humble opinion, to pursue such ventures when funds could be redirected and better spent finding real solutions.
David Ross
North Bend
