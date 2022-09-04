You’ve read the reports. From local elections to national elections, large donors are pouring millions into swaying voting outcomes.
Now is the time for you to start talking politics. Your voice and the voices of all who support racial, social and economic justice are threatened by a tidal wave of money from outside sources. For years, progressives’ concern for inclusiveness and awareness of others’ needs have been disparaged when opponents used the terms “political correctness” and “wokeness” as a mockery of those ideals. For even longer the conventional “wisdom” was to avoid discussion of politics in “polite” society.
Progressives need to take back the narrative using the peacemaking tools that they have. Approach others with wonder. Engage them with the purpose of understanding. Ask questions. Do not judge. Do not shame. Listen. Find common ground.
Keep learning by being open to these other perspectives. Encourage others to do so by your example. Share how new information provided a different perspective, helped you understand better, and led you to become part of a solution, instead of a problem.
Celebrate our nation and its diversity. Our history has been one of endeavoring to create a “more perfect union.” We (those of the dominant culture) are so much better because we accepted the other. In the late 1700s it was the French who were seen as a threat to our wellbeing, then the Irish, Germans, Jews, Chinese, Eastern Europeans, Southern Europeans, Latinos ….. It has been only recently that Native Americans have been recovering from being seen as the first threat to invading Europeans. We, the United States of Amnesia, forget lessons we have learned in the past. In recent years the “threat” has been seen as from Middle Eastern immigrants, and from the continuing, and oh so patient, demand from our African-American brothers and sisters for equality of opportunity after 400 years.
Don’t let regressive forces powered by outside dollars win. Don’t allow intimidation of voices that seek to create a more perfect union.
Keep loving, keep learning, keep voting, and encourage others to do the same.
