In the ongoing opioid epidemic, synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl, have grown to be a major problem. An average of 57,834 people died from synthetic opioids in 2020. The number increased to 71,238 deaths in 2021.
Synthetic opioids are produced in laboratories but are made to look like prescription medications. The main issue with synthetic opioids is that Fentanyl is so widely used. Despite the fact that Fentanyl can be prescribed, some people have figured out a way to make it illegally.
Fentanyl is most frequently mixed with other drugs, such as methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. This enables the dealer to increase sales and the scope of their offering. Sadly, the cost of this happening has resulted in a lot of overdoses involving other drugs. In 2020, 19,927 people overdosed on cocaine. Then, it increased by over 4,500, reaching 24,538 in 2021. The same thing happens when people overdose on meth.
The number of overdoses increased from 24,567 in 2020 to 32,856 in 2021. It is well known that when buying any drug off the street, you run the risk of using fentanyl. You never truly know what is used to cut the drug.
Early on mild anesthetics and baby powder were some of the more popular ones. They are being cut with fentanyl in place of that. Fentanyl is up to 90% less expensive than heroin for this reason. Due to its low detection risk, it is ideal for cutting other opioids. Due to the difference in potency between heroin and fentanyl, dealers are using fentanyl to increase their profits while allowing users to become more intoxicated.
The fact that 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal to a person is the main issue that nobody is recognizing.
