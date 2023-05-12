Brad Alcorn supports the election of Sue Gold and Gayle Wilcox to the CCEC Board of Directors.

The Alcorn family will be voting for Sue Gold and Gayle Wilcox in the upcoming CCEC Board of Directors election.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Does Coos Bay need a more restrictive smoking ordinance?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments