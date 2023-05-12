Brad Alcorn supports the election of Sue Gold and Gayle Wilcox to the CCEC Board of Directors.
The Alcorn family will be voting for Sue Gold and Gayle Wilcox in the upcoming CCEC Board of Directors election.
Over the years, Sue Gold has demonstrated strong leadership skills, honesty, fiscal responsibility, and a strong motivation to build bridges amongst diverse leadership groups and constituents. Sue seeks election in order to advance Board-to-Member transparency and focus on the core mission of CCEC to deliver superior electrical service throughout the CCEC service area at the best possible rates.
Gayle Wilcox, a long-time well-known leader and business owner in Port Orford is equally equipped to handle the tough job of defining the future of CCEC during this period of massive change to our cooperative’s business model, the structure of its business operations and the growing insecurity of its financial wellbeing. Gayle seeks election to the CCEC Board of Directors in order to revitalize the financial health of the cooperative, empower our Members as Owners, ensure transparency between the Board and its Members, and embrace the power of our CCEC employees to deliver superior electric and information technology services now and into the future.
Brad Alcorn
Brookings
