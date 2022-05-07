The primary election in Coos County has several candidates vying for county positions. I encourage voters to watch the League of Women Voters videos of the candidates for county commissioner. https://my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county/candidate-interviews-bond-measures
When I watched these videos, I was impressed by the breadth of knowledge and experience shown by the two incumbents: John Sweet and Melissa Cribbins. These commissioners (along with Bob Main) oversee an annual budget of $110 million to ensure services to all of us in Coos County. Of that budget, only $5.5 million comes from our property taxes. Wanna bet where the remainder comes from? Federal and state funds come to our county for a myriad of services including law enforcement, healthcare, housing, environment, economic development and other purposes.
Rod Taylor, running to replace Melissa Cribbins, states his intention to break ties with the federal and state governments, for the purposes of liberty, without considering the financial shortfall which would result. When the current group of county commissioners were elected nine years ago, they faced a nearly-bankrupt county and were able to turn that around with fiscal recovery strategies. They have now funded a new Health & Wellness building without raising taxes or selling bonds, created the 30-mile biking trails at Whiskey Run which attract energetic tourists from all over, and made the Solid Waste department self-supporting without reducing services.
The ability of our commissioners to collaborate with other entities has resulted in bringing in funds for projects such as the $1 million for homeless response in Coos County (in partnership with Coos Bay/North Bend). I encourage everyone to vote to retain our current Commissioners John Sweet and Melissa Cribbins.
Micky Franks
Bandon
