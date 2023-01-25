It’s hard to believe that it’s been ten years since we enrolled our son in one of the Connections Academy statewide online public schools and now he’s graduating high school this spring from Willamette Connections Academy!
Throughout the year, and especially during National School Choice Week (January 22-28) we share our family’s story with others because we’re grateful to have found an education option that works for our student.
Our son has learning disabilities and the local public school wasn’t able to accommodate his needs, that’s why we chose Connections Academy.
The lessons are customized to his learning style and he’s also able to have one-on-one connections with his teachers plus a safe and engaging classroom environment where he can learn and socialize with his peers.
Our son is just one example of thousands of students who have succeeded through virtual public school. Sadly, there are many children who might benefit from this amazing learning option but are denied due to state laws limiting enrollment.
Just as not every school is a good match for every child, the same is true for students. Many may not be a good fit for full-time online learning, but families should have the choice.
I hope next year during School Choice Week we can celebrate more choices for Oregon students.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In