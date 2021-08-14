In 2015, The World published an article that brought to light a lack of advocacy for senior citizens living in a local memory care facility and the abuse that was occurring. This article brought attention to the fact that Coos County lacked any long-term care ombudsmen. Ten citizens responded to the article and signed up for training. In the years since this article was published, there are only five long-term care ombudsmen remaining for all of Coos County.
The mission of Oregon’s Long-Term Care Ombudsmen Program, an independent state agency, is to protect individuals who reside in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult foster homes. An ombudsmen’s main function is to advocate for the residents to be sure that their rights are being protected, enhance quality of life and promote dignity for all residents. The LTCO Program serves the residents through complaint investigation, resolution and advocacy for improvement in resident care.
If you are looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, please contact the LTCO in Salem at 1-800-522-2602 or online at www.oltco.org/programs/ltco-about-us-html. We look forward to working with you in this worthwhile program.
Your Coos County LTCO Team
Susan Chase, Susann Steinberg, Edith Lanuza, Linda Waterman and Jo Donaldson
