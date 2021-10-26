I would like to voice my support for the North Bend School bond measure for this upcoming vote. We have resided in North Bend for 47 years and our sons have both been through the NB schools from K - 12. They had great experiences. We had great experiences following their school journeys.
We need to support our schools as they house our future. Our youth will be caring for us someday so lets support where they receive their education. Those formative years last a lifetime. Too often all we hear about is the negative. I’ve been helping to advise one of the service clubs at the High School (North Bend Z Club) and have been impressed with the leadership of the students in this group. And there are many good things in our schools that get overlooked.
Again, support our future, support our schools.
Debbie Schade
North Bend
