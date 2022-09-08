Have you ever thought someone you love might go through some mental illness in their lives? You always see them smiling, bringing a positive vibe to the surroundings. But deep down inside, they are holding the invisible pain, no one can see, only them can feel.
A 2017 study estimated that 792 million people lived with a mental health disorder of some kind, translating to 10.7% of the global population. That’s one in every ten people. Hunger, untreated chronic health conditions, maltreatment, social exclusion and discrimination, and displacement from war or conflict increase susceptibility to mental health and substance abuse disorders. Depression and anxiety, caused by the aforementioned, cost the global economy $1 trillion a year in lost productivity as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In