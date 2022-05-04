We are proud to support Julie Brecke for Coos County clerk. We have known Julie for most of her life. We spent the most time with her on multi-day trips rafting rivers like the Rouge River and the Salmon River in Idaho.
Julie was a hard worker, helping move all the gear on and off the rafts every day, and then she helped with cooking and doing the dishes, even if it wasn’t her turn. She also made us laugh with her clever sense of humor.
We watched her grow up and saw how she was a good learner and she is gentle. Julie’s qualities of getting a job done well and being smart are qualities we want in our county clerk. The county clerk has a big job.
The duties include:
• Records documents that affect title to real property
• Conducts elections in Coos County
• Maintains the voter registration rolls
• Keeps public records for the county
• Processes Board of Property Tax Appeals
• Issues Marriage Licenses and Domestic Partnerships
• Records military Discharges (DD-214) at no cost
• Provides access to archived records
We are confident that Julie will do an excellent job, just like our long-time County Clerk Teri Turi, who held the position for 18 years. Teri Turi said ”My advice to my successor would be to just be prepared, plan ahead.” The World, Sept. 30, 2018.
We know Julie Brecke will implement Teri Turi’s advice. She will serve us well, and we urge you to vote for Julie Brecke for County Clerk.
Bill Bradbury
Bandon
