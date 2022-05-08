I write in strong support for bond measure 6-196 for constructing/equipping a library and 911 communication center. The proposal was a result of a process that included years of careful studies and collective efforts among citizens and community leaders. The current opportunity to place this new facility in the Empire Lakes district is exceptional for several reasons.
Learning and educational enrichment and development is a multifaceted process and includes visual, auditory and interactive learning, and learning through personal reading and exploration processes. We need learning environments that are peaceful, safe and attractive. The new library design and setting at the edge of Topits Park provides an outstanding opportunity. The building will highlight natural assets and provide a physical environment to maximize learning. The interior and outside areas will include a variety of settings for group and individual spaces to enhance psychological learning environments and add to the emotional safety. The safety of the library will be enhanced by its location outside of the Tsunami Zone, and the 911 center with the facility assures excellent emergency responses.
Equity of resources within our community will be enhanced with this development. The Empire region of Coos Bay has far fewer community resources than the “Downtown” district, although chronologically is the oldest settlement.
The Confederated Coos Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians have their headquarters buildings, their Tribal Hall, Community Center and other facilities in Empire. The Empire district has the Sunset School, and Madison Elementary School that serves the families in the Milner Crest, Empire, Barview and Charleston. Close by to these schools are offices for Oregon Coast Community Action, South Coast Food Share and Coos Health and Wellness. The National Guard Armory is adjacent to the park, the Boys and Girls club is nearby.
The SWOCC campus in located next door alongside the beautiful Empire Lakes.
A new and expanded library within the neighborhoods of these and other resources will open a wealth of opportunities for integration, cooperation and synergy not previously accessible to the those in the community.
Christine Moffitt
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In