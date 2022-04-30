Casting doubt about voter irregularity ahead of an election is straight out of the Trumpian playbook of dirty tricks. This is what Rod Taylor, candidate for Coos County Commissioner, has done in the Voters’ Pamphlet. He refers to 3,700 missing adjudicated ballots from 2020. He uses the word “adjudicated” to make us think he has a legal background and knows what he’s talking about.
He also wants to “Make Coos County Great Again.” Sound familiar? County commissioners should be independent thinkers, not rubber stamp Trump whiners who supported the January 6 violence. Those Trumpers endlessly whine without proof that the election was rigged in a single state.
Taylor is setting us up so when he loses, he wants us to think there’s been some voter tampering. I’ve lived in Coos County over 30 years and have never heard of any voter irregularity. I am no Johnny-come-lately to local politics. I myself have registered plenty of voters during the past 20 years and always went by the book. Any question I had, I talked with county clerk personnel. They were always astringent in following the rules.
Two former Democrat state seats went to Republicans in 2020 but you don’t hear local Democrats crying, “Foul.” I actually have had two good interactions with State Representative Boomer Wright and State Senator Dick Anderson. I didn’t vote for them, but I will support their terms in office without complaint. Honest adults don’t whine. They accept their losses and think for themselves.
Sharon Ramirez
North Bend
