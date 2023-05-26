Recently a friend picked up a copy of The Patriot Times from our property manager. I was pleased to see that the publisher had put out a call to end attacks against a business that had provided a safe place for an event that involved drag and bingo.

I was extremely disheartened to read that the business owner had received death threats and verbal abuse after hosting this event. When I was taking care of my grandmother in Billings, Montana, a group of far-right extremist started targeting Jews, then Blacks, and finally the queer community.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments