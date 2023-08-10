The buzz words lately are “affordable housing.” Coos County and many others are going in the opposite direction. I have been doing planning and designing residences and small business for over 25 years in our area. The county has taken over residential plan review and issuing building permits this past October. Since then plans fees have tripled and many more fees are being applied. About 2 years ago I submitted plans to Oregon state building codes in Salem which is where most used to go. The permit fee was approximately $1,100 and it took less than 3 weeks to have the permit issued.
An area contractor submitted the exact plan last fall and it took us 4 months for the permit to be issued and the cost was over $3,300. You are not getting 3 times the service for that increase. The plan review is a hostile environment. When you add infrastructure fees, utility fees and some cities have design requirements up go your costs. Bandon has a list of 18 items of design requirement of which you choose at least 6 and in one zone 8. Bandon’s system development fee is $13,750.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In