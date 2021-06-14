New York’s Representative Ocasio-Cortez has said that if we stop building jails, that would take care of the violent crime problem. My first response was, “That is crazy!” but, then I gave it bit more thought. And, here is what I concluded. Maybe she is on to something. What if this equation has merit? WOW, double WOW, we got an answer to all America’s woes.
Stop building shelters for the street people – the homeless problem is fixed.
No more food distribution centers – bingo, hunger problem is solved.
No more walk-in clinics for low income – health care would be unnecessary.
Close all banks – poverty taken care of.
Close all animal shelters – no more stray, helpless animals
Defund fire departments – there will be no more fires
No locks on doors – break-ins stop
And so on and so on.
How far reaching this can go! What do you think?
Libby Gebhardt
North Bend
