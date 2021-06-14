Letter to the Editor

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

New York’s Representative Ocasio-Cortez has said that if we stop building jails, that would take care of the violent crime problem. My first response was, “That is crazy!” but, then I gave it bit more thought. And, here is what I concluded. Maybe she is on to something.  What if this equation has merit? WOW, double WOW, we got an answer to all America’s woes.

Stop building shelters for the street people – the homeless problem is fixed.

No more food distribution centers – bingo, hunger problem is solved.

No more walk-in clinics for low income – health care would be unnecessary.

Close all banks – poverty taken care of.

Close all animal shelters – no more stray, helpless animals

Defund fire departments – there will be no more fires

No locks on doors – break-ins stop

And so on and so on.

How far reaching this can go!  What do you think?

Libby Gebhardt

North Bend

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments