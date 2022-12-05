Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

It was my honor to be the Democratic Party nominee for Oregon House District 9 in the recent November 2022 election cycle. The People have spoken, and I accept the results and congratulate the winner.

I am energized to continue the quest for better government and services here in Southwest Oregon. I am heartened by the victories of Tina Kotek and Val Hoyle and will work to support them and to bring our vision for our communities to their attention and ask for their support in our communities in return.



