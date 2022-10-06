Last Tuesday evening, the city of Coos Bay held a poorly advertised meeting to discuss the future of parks and if, when and where to build a new library and how to finance the same.

My take on the meeting: The Empire Urban Renewal District was expanded to allow the proposed library to be built in John Topits Park, a wonderful and much enjoyed treasure. 

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments