Last Tuesday evening, the city of Coos Bay held a poorly advertised meeting to discuss the future of parks and if, when and where to build a new library and how to finance the same.
My take on the meeting: The Empire Urban Renewal District was expanded to allow the proposed library to be built in John Topits Park, a wonderful and much enjoyed treasure.
An urban forest home to a variety of wildlife and the water, trees and understory to support it located at the end of a dead end, one way in and one way out residential neighborhood, but the Downtown Urban Renewal District allowing for a smaller library outside the tsunami zone will not be expanded for that purpose.
Why not expand that district and help revitalize downtown (a goal of urban renewal) which is central to library users as well as support downtown shopping? Those promoting the plan for the dead end library were given seemingly unlimited time to make their case while those wishing to express thinking outside the box were restricted to three minutes.
According to what we heard, the dead end street library could be used as a central meeting place in case of an emergency location for those downtown and could supply emergency meals, shelter etc leaving some of us to wonder why the next door community college with its easy in, easy out, lots of parking, culinary expertise, nursing staff and sheltering sports complex either wouldn’t or couldn’t open its doors to in the event of that emergency.
The John Topits Park library plan was soundly defeated in May. The plan going forward? The idea put forth at the meeting was to get the voters who didn’t vote in May to vote the next time the library is on the ballot...and get those voters to vote in favor of plan to tax $20,000,000 to build a $30,000,000 and counting complex.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In