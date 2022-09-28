Last year, Oregon ranked 11th in the U.S. for the number for trespassing casualties involving railroad tracks. Across America, a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours. These are powerful statistics to reflect on this week as we mark Rail Safety Week, a national event to raise awareness about safety near railroad tracks.

Education makes a difference here, led by groups like Operation Lifesaver (and its Oregon chapter). Their efforts have led to an 83% reduction in crossing collisions over the last several decades.

