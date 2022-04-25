I have been trying to come up with the right things to say regarding the relocation of the Coos Bay Public Library. Then, I read Crystal Shoji’s letter to the editor of April 15, 2022. She perfectly summed up my feelings about the history of the library and its importance to the downtown core of Coos Bay. Thank you, Crystal.
Now, for my personal feelings about the library. I got my first library card at the “new” library in 1967 when I was eleven years old. It was a memorable 6th grade-class field trip (and we walked there from Blossom Gulch Elementary). I have been a regular member of the library for 54 years. I have always loved the library and its great location.
I would, of course, like to see the library in a location that would be more convenient to more of the Coos County area. I live in Eastside, so the North Bend Public Library is closer for me to go to than the new proposed location in Empire. I also love the North Bend library, so that will be my new library home if this new location goes through. I think about the folks who live up the river and the folks who live south of town who would find the North Bend library closer for them as well.
I believe what Crystal said about there being other suitable land within Coos Bay that is outside of the tsunami and floodplain zones. I also recall fondly walking to the library from Blossom Gulch, Marshfield Junior High and Marshfield High back in the day. It seems a new location would remove that wonderful feature of being downtown.
Lynda Ellingsen
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In