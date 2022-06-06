It is the hallmark of any democracy to have a free and open media, that avails us all the information we need to know what our government has been up to. That simply isn’t possible without journalists willing and able to access that information, and expose the truth; about anything of consequence to our lives, and to our standing with the rest of the world. We can’t have a democracy without a well informed electorate.
Conversely, one of the many characteristics of fascism is to incarcerate and torture journalists for exposing the truth, which is the reason Julian Assange languishes in prison right now, on the brink of death. This man has never been caught reporting anything that wasn’t factually accurate, unlike the pundits on corporate mainstream media who lie to us on a daily basis. There’s not one fact Julian Assange has exposed to the light of day that we, as citizens of this country, are not entitled to know. What’s more, this man is guilty of no crime. All charges against him are bogus. Our government’s treatment of him, and Britain’s complicity in this grotesque abuse of power, come straight out of the fascist’s playbook.
I encourage any of you interested in saving our democracy (what’s left of it) to contact our president and congressional representatives in behalf of Julian Assange. Let’s not allow this stellar journalist to go down as a martyr. Real journalists have been under attack for a long time, here and elsewhere, and many have lost their lives. Just being a journalist in this day & age is a heroic act. Julian Assange has been imprisoned and tortured too long already and it needs to stop.
Doro Reeves
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In