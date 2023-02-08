I want to address the fact of rising costs of everything due to gas prices and greed. People wake up. If you don’t need an item then don’t buy it. You can control the market if you just put off buying until the gas prices go down and if the goods don’t go down in price be verbal and tell the people in the business that are controlling the business prices, you will not be buying anything from them until the price goes down and stick to your word.

Tell your friends and family not to buy unless they absolutely need it. When you sacrifice and then see the results, it’s very rewarding.



