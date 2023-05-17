The state representative for this district, Boomer Wright, spoke on the House floor of our State Capitol on 5/2/2023 in opposition to HB2005 (Gun Violence Reduction). He displayed an incredible lack of empathy for victims of gun violence, especially those young people who have been murdered and injured in our schools. He had the gall and unbelievable poor taste to actually compare the shooting of a spit wad in a classroom to the firing of bullets in a classroom.
Mr. Wright describes a traumatic and unfortunate experience as a student in a fifth-grade classroom. Nobody owned up to firing a spit wad at the back of the head of the teacher, so the whole class had to stay in at lunchtime and put their heads down on their desks. This was ”torture”, according to Mr. Wright, and “it was not fair.”
