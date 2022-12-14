Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Measure 114 has been overwhelmingly supported in Portland and five of the most liberal counties in Oregon, while the rest of Oregon has overwhelmingly voted against it. I even saw one county report 100% of their votes against the measure as of the day after the election. Most people would question any measure being voted on if there is a county that votes 100% against it. It puts up a major red flag to anyone that has half a brain.

That fact in itself should be enough for the legislature to do something different. There should never be a statewide measure proposed with such a disparity between the big cities and the rural parts of Oregon. If Portland, or any county wants to require magazine limits or permits for gun ownership, then they should create local ordinances for those things. There is no reason to punish people in parts of the state with no crime because the big cities do not want guns.



