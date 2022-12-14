Measure 114 has been overwhelmingly supported in Portland and five of the most liberal counties in Oregon, while the rest of Oregon has overwhelmingly voted against it. I even saw one county report 100% of their votes against the measure as of the day after the election. Most people would question any measure being voted on if there is a county that votes 100% against it. It puts up a major red flag to anyone that has half a brain.
That fact in itself should be enough for the legislature to do something different. There should never be a statewide measure proposed with such a disparity between the big cities and the rural parts of Oregon. If Portland, or any county wants to require magazine limits or permits for gun ownership, then they should create local ordinances for those things. There is no reason to punish people in parts of the state with no crime because the big cities do not want guns.
This measure will not stop the flow of guns or magazines into the hands of criminals in Portland, especially since Washington is a stones throw away from Portland and Idaho is not much further away.
Now farmers in southwest Oregon are going to be required to figure out how to find time to get permits, live fire training and fingerprinted in order to protect their livestock from predators or chickens from raccoons. Now I am unable to buy a gun to help protect my family from an armed robbery, which happens daily in Coos Bay now. I can not take multiple days off work to complete all I need to for a permit.
I do think it is ironic how the people who say free voter ID’s and voting in person infringe on the average person’s voting rights, while they tell us that measure 114 does not affect the average citizen’s right to own or buy a gun. Even though it requires you to take multiple days off of work and pay additional fees the average person can’t afford. It’s impossible for both statements to be true.
