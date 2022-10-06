All is not rosy between the city of North Bend and the Coos County Airport District. Damage control is likewise under the radar. Any council discussion? None.
7/20/22 - City Administrator Milliron emails a letter to CCAD Executive Director Theresa Cook, alleging a 4/14/22 false report of a firearm at airport security. Milliron threatens to terminate the 2012 Intergovernmental Agreement. He also requests CCAD return the Senior Center property and Airport Heights Park to the City. The TSA employee’s security badge is pulled by Airport staff.
7/21/22 - Oregon’s DHS Federal Security Director responds: No, Milliron made the false report. Police Chief McCullough personally met the Airport Security Coordinator and a TSA official on 4/13 prior to the 4/14 security screening test. The TSA employee is cleared of wrongdoing. A TSA official also sends a letter to the airport.
8/8/22 - CCAD’s attorney responds to Milliron. We disagree with your accusation, we do not agree to your demands; please send future correspondence to me.
8/19/22 - CCAD widely distributes a PowerPoint presentation, “How the City of North Bend Terminating the Airport Security Agreement Would Affect Oregon Coast Commercial Air Service.”
9/12/22 - After the Council work session, I heard Mayor Engelke invite Councilor Slater to stay for a private meeting with Milliron and Councilor Richardson to discuss something that had been mentioned in an earlier email.
9/22/22 - Video of the CCAD Board of Directors meeting includes mention of a recent meeting between two CCAD directors and Mayor Engelke and Councilors Slater and Richardson. CCAD gave public notice of that meeting. Mayor Engelke picked her councilors and met with several airport board directors without any discussion at Council. What was their discussion?
She did not brief Council afterwards.
Meetings between elected officials serve an important function. Mayor Engelke was free to respond to an invitation and include several councilors, but she did it covertly. It’s not ethical or honest. My belief is that it was to deal quietly with the fallout from City Administrator Milliron’s hard charge. Mayor Engelke is not leading, she’s following.
