All is not rosy between the city of North Bend and the Coos County Airport District. Damage control is likewise under the radar. Any council discussion? None.

7/20/22 - City Administrator Milliron emails a letter to CCAD Executive Director Theresa Cook, alleging a 4/14/22 false report of a firearm at airport security.  Milliron threatens to terminate the 2012 Intergovernmental Agreement. He also requests CCAD return the Senior Center property and Airport Heights Park to the City. The TSA employee’s security badge is pulled by Airport staff.

