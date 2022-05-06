I attended the library meeting, a first-class presentation, the architects are qualified people out of Portland. It’s a plan only on the drawing board, much depends on the vote. The 911 call center I feel is a good idea. It operates 24/7 and would be a security for the library. Good potential site for disaster help.
I asked about generators and solar power. The plans call for a generator to be installed, but no actual generator is in the plan. The parking design is well thought out. My suggestion about EV charging and EVs could be used for emergency power was well received.
My concern is accessible to all ages and abilities, and I expressed the park location is dangerous to get to unless you are in a car. Currently, the park has no sidewalk and bike access. Parents with strollers, disabled and walkers are forced to share the road with various vehicles. Hall Street is a residential street with no sidewalk or bike lanes and seven houses with driveways. There is no easy way to cross Newmark to get on Hall Street and driving a vehicle is not an easy task getting in and out of the park. Hall Street is a problem that the traffic engineer was looking at to improve. I have no confidence that traffic engineers can provide pedestrian and cyclist safety. The library will have bike racks and a bike repair station but how do you get your bike there?
The new library location creates more car dependency and is isolated by the dangerous roads, it also affects the most used and safest area of the park. It’s like the Coos Bay waterfront, great when you’re there but so hard to get to. Car dependency is destroying coastal towns more than anything else.
The New Ford F150 lightning is 3-tons and can go from zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds or less. We are lucky to have occasionally painted gutter bike lines and our e-bikes are 20 mph fixed max speed by law and illegal to ride on sidewalks.
Mike Powter
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In