It’s spring, and time for garage sales. As a veteran shopper, I have some suggestions for those of you having sales to bring in more customers.
It’s helpful if you use bright paper for the signs. The only information we need to see on your signs are the words “Garage Sale,” “Yard Sale” or “Estate Sale” and a large directional arrow. An address is OK if you write it large enough for us to be able to read it as we drive by at traffic speeds. However, if your signs have directional arrows, we don’t need the address until we get closer to the sale.
Do not list the items at your sale on your sign, because we can’t read them as we’re driving. We also don’t care, because, after all, it’s a sale. Then when you are done with your sale, please take down all your signs.
My fellow shoppers and I thank you.
Bruce Tucker
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In