Incrementalism is anathema to activists, especially activist organizations that need to raise money to pay lawyers, high dollar executive staff and contribute generously to compliant politicians. Idealism invariably trumps reality, including practical transitional thinking. That is the responsibility of those whom we elect as leaders.
We elect leaders to lead, to do what is best for the electorate, not the AstroTurf organizations that hand out big checks to political campaigns. Our elected leaders are privy to a gargantuan amount of information to which we as individuals do not have access. The shortsighted decision making and pandering to noisy activists with a self-serving agenda, not necessarily in the best interests of the country and its citizenry, has created a potential dozen year catastrophe for ordinary people.
For several years the mantra has been fossil fuels are bad and should be eliminated as a fuel source. The goal is laudable to be sure but a credible strategy to transition to more desirable energy production is absent resulting in what may well do more environmental harm than good. A scant 3% of our energy needs are from renewable sources. Investment in oil and gas development has been significantly reduced, creating spot shortages and astronomical price increases. The demand for coal, the dirtiest fuel, has skyrocketed due to shortages elsewhere. Oil prices have doubled. Natural gas, the cleanest of the three, prices have quadrupled. The net worldwide effect is dirtier air and an exponential jump in consumer energy prices.
Our state government killed a chance to export LNG that would have supplanted coal in the Far East thereby killing a chance to reduce by tons the carbon dioxide that blows our way each day.
Smart politics, right?
Jon Barton
Coos Bay
