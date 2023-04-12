Let’s call a spade a spade. These proposals are not for a library but for a community building with a library attached. Remember only a couple of years ago we were told the library was “nonessential” and we could buy books and get information from other sources....which we have done.
For far less than the costs of this “library” the city could put wi-fi hotspots all over the place. Old cell phones will still work as an internet connection, camera and clock, (just no phone or text). Who needs encyclopedias, phone books etc taking up space in a “library when the Library of Congress is updating in digital and encyclopedias haven’t published on paper for years.
