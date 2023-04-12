Let’s call a spade a spade. These proposals are not for a library but for a community building with a library attached. Remember only a couple of years ago we were told the library was “nonessential” and we could buy books and get information from other sources....which we have done.

For far less than the costs of this “library” the city could put wi-fi hotspots all over the place. Old cell phones will still work as an internet connection, camera and clock, (just no phone or text). Who needs encyclopedias, phone books etc taking up space in a “library when the Library of Congress is updating in digital and encyclopedias haven’t published on paper for years.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Coos or Douglas County?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments