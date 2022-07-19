I am a 64-year-old woman, who wants to get in better shape. I just had my bicycle tuned up, and plan to start riding soon. I am neither an “enviro-weenie” or a doping Lance Armstrong wannabe.
I have always had a drivers license, insurance and rights, or so I thought. Mr. Reese, are you incapable of sharing the road? I usually pick a back road, but I also think anyone should have the right to ride a bicycle when and where they want. Some just like to get some fresh air, and save a little in gas. Your letter was one of the rudest I have ever read. You made no point, other than you hate bicycles.
