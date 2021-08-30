The Coos County Board of Commissioners should be ashamed of themselves. The recent spectacle of the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers being allowed to completely disrupt a public meeting by disregarding time limits on public comments, shouting down anyone who did not agree with their boorish behavior should never have been allowed.
I have been to many commission meetings over the years and there have been times when this sort of behavior was tolerated. After a new slate of commissioners was elected to the board, things settled down and rules were put in place that prevented that sort of thing from happening. I know of no other public agency that would permit such carrying on and it should not be tolerated by the county either. That is a business meeting, and the commissioners are there to conduct the county’s business. They may also provide structured time for public comment, but it should not be allowed to deteriorate into verbal brawl. If the crowd does not behave in a civilized manner when the chair gavels the disrupters down, that’s what the sheriff is for, and he should be called upon to restore order by the chair.
This is not an ideological or even a political issue. This is, plain and simple, behaving like civilized human beings.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In