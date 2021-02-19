To Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio and all the Republicans who voted to acquit Trump from impeachment, shame on you.
History will point a finger at you for your disdain of our Constitution and our Democracy, and for your disregard for the violation of our Capital, where lives were lost and where our national prestige now lies in pieces for the world to see.
Trump said that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and nothing would happen to him. Well, you proved him right.
As for the unfortunates who died then, Death be not proud.
Silvia Keenan
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In